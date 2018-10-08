Tesla 'Uniquely Positioned To Lead In Ecosystem,' Macquarie Says In Bullish Initiation
Macquarie analysts view Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) as a disruptive growth company “with differentiated products and strong brand presence in the secularly growing and equally disruptive markets of electric vehicles, energy storage and energy generation.”
The Analyst
Macquarie's Maynard Um initiated coverage of Tesla with an Outperform rating and a $430 price target.
The Thesis
According to the note, the initiation was driven by five key reasons, including:
- Accelerating vehicle unit growth.
- Unique potential among original equipment manufacturing.
- Technology differentiation.
- Continued traction in the energy storage market.
- Optionality as a leader in autonomous driving.
On a long-term basis, Um considers Tesla uniquely positioned, given its lead in the deep software integration involved in electric vehicles, as well as its position in autonomous driving. Tesla accumulates over 8 million miles of real-world driving data per day, according to Um.
On a near-term basis, the thesis is based on the company’s debt, Model 3 sales and potential for credit amendments.
“While CEO Elon Musk has said the company does not have to raise more capital, we believe a raise through equity would be beneficial in further strengthening its longer-term outlook as well as providing a cushion in case of any unexpected periods of economic softening," Um wrote in the note.
Price Action
Tesla shares were up about 1 percent to $253.38 in Monday's after-hours session. THe stock clsoed down 4.3 percent at $250.56.
Related Links:
Elon Musk Mocks SEC On Twitter Days After Settlement Deal
Tesla Meets Its Model 3 Production Goal, But Analysts Remain Largely Bearish
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Macquarie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Oct 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
|Oct 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Elon Musk Macquarie Maynard UmAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.