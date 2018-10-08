Market Overview

UBS: Buy The Weakness In Conagra Brands

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 10:03am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2018
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
UBS sees upside for ConAgra Brands ahead of Pinnacle add-on (Seeking Alpha)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG), the parent company of food brands like Hebrew National hot dogs and Pam cooking spray, have lost around 10 percent in the past two weeks, and investors should consider buying the dip, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS' Steven Strycula upgraded Conagra Brands from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $38 to $40. 

The Thesis

Conagra's stock weakness could be attributed to multiple concerns that are "overstated," Strycula said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

They are:

  • A slowdown in total sales, including the contribution from the soon-to-be-finalized Pinnacle acquisition.
  • The size of the equity offering to finance the transaction.

The Pinnacle acquisition should close by the end of October, and synergies from the deal should come in ahead of Street estimates, the analyst said. Favorable expectations for the transaction should help Conagra's stock re-rate from its current valuation discount to its peers to a premium valuation, he said. 

Price Action

Conagra Brands shares were up 2.83 percent at $34.54 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Some Perspective On A Possible Pinnacle Foods Buyout

4 Reasons Analysts See Upside In Conagra Shares

Latest Ratings for CAG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2018Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jul 2018JP MorganMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CAG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: food Steven Strycula UBSAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

