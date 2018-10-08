Imperial Capital's Bullish Stance On Netflix Unchanged Ahead Of Q3 Print
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) plummeted immediately following its second quarter-earnings release due to a big miss on subscriber growth. Heading into the company's third-quarter print, Imperial Capital is modeling for upside and holding on to a bullish stance on the stock.
The Analyst
Imperial Capital's David Miller maintains an Outperform rating on Netflix with an unchanged $494 price target.
The Thesis
Netflix is scheduled to report its third-quarter results Oct. 16 after market close and Miller is modeling the company to report the following:
- Total net subscriber adds of 4.91 million.
- Total U.S. net subscriber adds of 0.65 million.
- Total international net subscriber adds of 4.46 million.
- Total global streaming subscribers of 135.3 million.
- Total revenue of $3.99 billion.
- Non-GAAP EPS of 70 cents.
- The company should show a "measurable rise" in average selling price.
- The international business should show strong traction in Europe and momentum in Australia and New Zealand.
- Fourth quarter revenue guidance of $4.24 billion, $348.7 million in EBIT, 48 cents per share in EPS.
Price Action
Shares of Netflix were trading around $342 at time of publication.
Related Links:
SunTrust Continues To See Upside Potential In Netflix's Q3
Guggenheim: Netflix Subscriber Penetration Will Outpace Street Expectations
Posted-In: David Miller imperial capital Netflix International streaming videoAnalyst Color Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.