Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of America: Tesla's Q3 Numbers 'Good, Not Great'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2018 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Bank of America: Tesla's Q3 Numbers 'Good, Not Great'
Related TSLA
'The Key To Mobility': Ford, Lyft Execs Talk Autonomous Vehicle Development At NYT Event
GM's Cruise, Honda Team Up On Autonomous Vehicle Development
US Markets Start 4th Quarter Significantly Overvalued (GuruFocus)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed down 4.1 percent Tuesday despite beating third-quarter Model 3 delivery estimates. Bank of America Merrill Lynch considers the market move just.

The Rating

Analysts John Murphy, Aileen Smith and Yarden Amsalem maintained an Underperform rating on Tesla with a $200 price target.

The Thesis

Tesla fell short of Bank of America forecasts for Model X and Model S deliveries, but its strong Model 3 metrics made up for the lagging lines.

“Admittedly, TSLA 3Q:18 deliveries came in ahead of expectations as throughput from production to delivery improved, and will likely be construed positively by the investment community today,” the analysts wrote in a note.

By their assessment, the quarter’s deliveries, strong mix and forecasted inventory workdown could drive better-than-expected cash flow and gross margins in the third quarter. Altogether, the factors would delay Tesla’s appeal to the capital markets.

“However, we believe many of these elements (particularly mix and inventory) are transitory in nature,” they wrote. “In addition, there still remain a number of material issues that remain ahead for the company.”

Their skepticism lies in production ramp and operational challenges associated with an expanding product portfolio; expectations for material cash burn and capital raises; rising competition and long-term obsolescence; and ongoing investigations into the CEO’s behavior.

Perceptions of “ongoing production/logistics woes” were vindicated by Tesla’s recent application to construct a new tent — a temporary solution for nagging capacity issues.

Price Action

At time of publication, Tesla shares were trading around $294.06, down 2.3 percent.

Related Links:

Cramer: The SEC Just Gave Tesla Shareholders A Helping Hand

Elon Musk Will Resign As Tesla Chairman, Remain CEO In Settlement With SEC

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsSellSell
Sep 2018CitigroupDowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Aileen Smith Bank of America Merrill Lynch John Murphy Model 3Analyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

'The Key To Mobility': Ford, Lyft Execs Talk Autonomous Vehicle Development At NYT Event
GM's Cruise, Honda Team Up On Autonomous Vehicle Development
Tesla Produced 80,000 Vehicles In Q3
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2.5%; iFresh Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMD's Stock Off To Rough October Start Following Best Quarter In Decades

Shares Of Chinese Internet Company Bilibili Soar On Tencent Stake