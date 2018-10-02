Matthews International Shares Present 17% Upside, Buckingham Says In Bullish Initiation
Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ: MATW), which provides brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial products, represents an attractive investment opportunity according to Buckingham Research Group.
The Analyst
James Clement initiated coverage of shares with a Buy rating and a $61 price target.
The Thesis
Matthews International's Brand Solutions business should get better going forward, shaking off the impact of zero-based budgeting, SKU rationalization on grocery store shelves, and a timing distortion created by new nutrition disclosure guidelines form the Obama administration, Clement said in a Tuesday note.
The analyst views the Memorialization business to be cyclically-resistant and competitively protected. The death-care services industry, according to the analyst, is heavily consolidated, with Matthews International and Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) almost holding duopolistic position in the industry.
Clement said, notwithstanding muted organic top-line growth in the segment, margins are healthy due to a healthy degree of pricing power.
With Matthews International, Buckingham said investors are getting a free call option on its Industrial Technologies business. By 2020, the firm said revenue from this segment would increase up to 13 percent.
"The EBITDA margin should approach 17% and, over time, should comfortably exceed 20%, in our opinion," the firm added.
Price Action
At time of writing, shares of Matthews International traded around $49.26.
Latest Ratings for MATW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Buckingham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jul 2017
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Nov 2016
|Wunderlich
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
