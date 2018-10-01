Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Analysts Have To Say About Insmed Following Arikayce Approval
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2018 6:01pm   Comments
Share:
What Analysts Have To Say About Insmed Following Arikayce Approval
Related INSM
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Midday Gainers / Losers (10/01/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) stock crashed Monday after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved the company’s antibiotic Arikayce. In addition to “sell the news” traders moving on following the FDA approval, some sellers are likely concerned about the revelation that some Arikayce cause lung issues “led to hospitalizations in come cases."

Several Wall Street analysts weighed in on Insmed. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say.

Voices From The Street

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein said the good news of the FDA approval was widely anticipated, whereas the black box warning about lung-related hospitalizations was not.

“We think the boxed warning, inevitably casted a layer of uncertainty around the uptake of Arikayce in the eyes of investors (buysiders must now re-survey physicians seeking the degree to which the black box warning will impact penetration),” Fein wrote.

Credit Suisse analyst Marty Auster said investors should expect Insmed stock to recover in coming months.

"We are comfortable with Arikayce’s initial prospects as the drug is intended for a high unmet need population (refractory NTM MAC patients) without treatment options,” Auster wrote.

Stifel analyst Adam Walsh said investors should be concerned about the black box warning and should expect robust Arikayce uptake.

“Regardless, we see solid value in INSM shares at current levels based on the Arikayce refractory opportunity alone, independent of planned future label-expansion possibilities (i.e. front-line, maintenance, etc.),” Walsh wrote.

Ratings And Targets

Insmed's stock closed at $15.74, down 22.16 percent.

Despite Monday’s sell-off, most analysts are still bullish about Arikayce and Insmed:

  • H.C. Wainwright has a Buy rating and $43 target.
  • Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating and $35 target.
  • Stifel has a Buy rating and $43 target.

Related Links:
Amarin Shares Skyrocket On Positive Cardio Trial Results

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs

Latest Ratings for INSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Aug 2018JMP SecuritiesDowngradesMarket OutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for INSM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Price Target FDA Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INSM)

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nods For Adamis, Eli Lilly, Pfizer; Spero, Obseva Report Positive Trial Results
The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, FDA Debates E-Cig Industry, SurveyMonkey IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Morphosys Expands Collaboration, Osiris Announces Product Launch, Argenx To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INSM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

2 Pros Discuss What Larry Culp Brings As CEO To General Electric

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session