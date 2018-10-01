Market Overview

Oppenheimer Turns Bearish On Chipotle: Stock Is 'Too Spicy'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2018 12:35pm   Comments
Why Oppenheimer is negative on Chipotle (Seeking Alpha)

After gaining more than 80 percent since a management change announcement in February, casual fast food restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)'s stock has become "too spicy" to support right now, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Brian Bittner downgraded Chipotle from Perform to Underperform with a new 12- to 18-month price target of $400.

The Thesis

Chipotle's stock appreciation since the appointment of Brian Niccol as CEO can only be supported by unrealistic expectations, Bittner said in a note. Specifically, Chipotle's stock at current levels prices in a consistent mid-single digit same-store sales growth and a clear path to grow EPS from an estimated $8 to $9 this year to $20.

Even working under the assumption of healthy sales the earnings path to $20 per share is overly aggressive due to:

  • The absence of value to consumers;
  • No drive-through capabilities;
  • Heightened competition;
  • More than 600 new stores that are structurally underperforming;
  • Matching the Street's margin growth expectation will be difficult given labor headwinds, potential store-level investments and a lack of new menu-pricing upside.

Bittner's $400 price target is based on a 29 times price-to-earnings multiple in 2020 of $13.74, which is still a "healthy premium" to restaurant peers showing similar same-store sales and unit growth (22 to 27 times) but a modest discount to the current multiple that's "well-above" its peers.

Price Action

Shares of Chipotle were trading lower Monday by 1.2 percent to $449.

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018OppenheimerDowngradesPerformUnderperform
Aug 2018Maxim GroupMaintainsHoldHold
Aug 2018WedbushDowngradesNeutralUnderperform

Posted-In: Brian Bittner Brian NiccolAnalyst Color Downgrades Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

