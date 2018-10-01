Market Overview

Mizuho Downgrades Lam Research, Western Digital, Remains Positive On Micron

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2018 3:21pm   Comments
After a trip to Asia, Mizuho is dropping its bullish stance on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), but remains positive on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a company the sell-side firm describes as a "better house in a tough neighborhood."

The Analyst

Mizuho Securities' Vijay Rakesh downgraded Lam Research from Buy to Neutral with a $165 price target.

The analyst downgraded Western Digital from Buy to Neutral with a $65 price target.

Rakesh maintained a Buy on Micron with a price target lowered to $60.

The Thesis

Rakesh cited the following factors in Monday's ratings changes. (See his track record here.)

  • NAND average selling prices should continue falling at a low-double-digit rate through the first quarter of 2019.
  • NAND ASP should continue falling post-Q1 of 2019 at a high-single digit rate.
  • Consensus estimates calling for Western Digital to report flat gross margins are optimistic given the risk of significant downside.
  • Lam Research faces multiple troubles ahead, including NAND bit growth cuts, Samsung NAND pushouts and delays at China's YMTC and Wuxi DRAM fab pushouts.
  • Micron boasts more favorable DRAM discipline and a faster stabilization outlook and is supported by a $10-billion stock buyback program.

Price Action

Lam Research shares were down 0.94 percent at the time of publication Monday, while Western Digital shares were down 0.63 percent and Micron shares were up 0.27 percent. 

Latest Ratings for LRCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2018MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2018UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral

Posted-In: Mizuho Securities NAND NAND Prices Vijay RakeshAnalyst Color Downgrades Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

