KeyBanc Calls UPS Valuation 'Reasonable'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2018 1:06pm   Comments
Shipping giant United Parcel Services, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is well positioned to take advantage of the stable macroeconomic environment, but the stock's valuation prevents a bullish stance at KeyBanc.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Todd Fowler initiated coverage of UPS with a Sector Weight rating and no assigned price target.

The Thesis

UPS said this month it has created a path towards an incremental $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion of operating income by 2022 from revenue growth and cost reduction initiatives and is also targeting $800 million to $1 billion of annual savings by 2021. Fowler said these initiatives should help the company earn $8.60 per share in 2020 and $10.00 to $10.50 by 2022.

Despite 2018 being year one of higher investment spending, Folwer said free cash as a percentage of gross revenue should still come in above the eight-year average at 7 percent, or around $5 billion. This should be sufficient to support efficiency investments, return capital to shareholders, buyback its stock and inorganic growth investments. Within a few years when capital expenditure normalizes, the company should see an extra $2 to $3 billion of free cash flow annually.

Despite an encouraging outlook ahead, the stock's valuation needs to be considered.

The stock is trading at 16.1 times 2018 estimated EPS of $7.25, 14.9 times 2019 estimated EPS of $7.85 and 14.4 times on an EV/EBITDA basis for 2019. By comparison, the median forward P/E multiple has been 18 times with a range of 14 to 20 times and median EV/EBITDA multiple at 13 times with a range of 10 to 17 times. As such, the current valuation is "reasonable" although downside is limited due to a favorable free cash profile.

Price Action

Shares of UPS were trading marginally higher Thursday at $117.17.

Photo courtesy of UPS.

Latest Ratings for UPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Sep 2018BerenbergInitiates Coverage OnHold
Sep 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets shipping Todd FowlerAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings

