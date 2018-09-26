Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raymond James Still Bullish On Kosmos, But Risk-Reward Is Less Compelling
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2018 1:28pm   Comments
Share:
Raymond James Still Bullish On Kosmos, But Risk-Reward Is Less Compelling
Related KOS
Merger Monday Returns With A Vengeance
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Nike, Tesla And More

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) near a five-year high, and some analysts remain fans of the long-term outlook.

The Analysts

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov downgraded Kosmos Energy from Strong Buy to Outperform and reiterated a $10 price target.

The Thesis

The results from the Pontoenoe exploration well in Suriname are on the docket.

“In August, Kosmos and its partners (Chevron and Hess) spud the Pontoenoe prospect in Block 42, the company’s second prospect of the 2018 exploration program in Suriname," Molchanov said in a note. "While there is no precise timetable for the result, it’s probably a matter of weeks.”

Despite the location and its relation to discoveries in neighboring Guyana, success isn't guaranteed, Molchanov said. In June, Kosmos reported the first Suriname project in 2018 had come up dry.

“While assigning any specific probability of success would be fairly arbitrary in a situation where brand-new acreage is being drilled, we have to be clear-minded about the fact that all the activity in Suriname is emphatically in the category of frontier exploration.”

Molchanov stated that a dry result directly causes pressure on this stock.

“The risk of a dry hole is mainly a matter of short-term volatility, as had been illustrated over the past year (following previous dry holes at Hippocampe, Lamantin, and Requin Tigre), and there are plenty of earlier examples too. Each prospect is different, of course, and so is the perception of what the market is pricing in.”

Price Action

Kosmos shares were down 1.5 percent to $9.50 on Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

RBC Capital Markets: Kosmos Energy Has 25% Upside Ahead

JPMorgan Downgrades Cimarex As Oil Growth Doubt Lingers

Latest Ratings for KOS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Jul 2018RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Jun 2018JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: oil production Pavel Molchanov Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KOS)

Merger Monday Returns With A Vengeance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KOS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

JPMorgan Resumes Coverage Of Eli Lilly: 'One Of The Best-Positioned Names In Our Group'