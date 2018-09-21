E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced a suite of new hardware and software products this week. But are they compelling enough to take market share from other tech companies with dominant market positions?

The Analyst

Tigress Financial Partners' Ivan Feinseth discussed Amazon's product launches on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas."

The Thesis

Amazon made it clear in its product launch event that it is looking to integrate Alexa technology into new areas as part of a push to "understand things better and be connected to more things it will control," Feinseth told Bloomberg.

Most notable is the new audio interface for cars that will feature Amazon's voice assistant, which can help with starting the car, manage electric charging or even communicate with smart home functions from inside a vehicle.

This continues the battle between tech giants who want a piece of every consumer setting, Feinseth said. Amazon is winning, as it boasts the most capabilities, especially compared to rival Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), he said, describing Siri is "somewhat buggy."

Aside from the home, Amazon's retail ambitions are known, and it is equipped to deploy its technology in its own stores, Feinseth said. Amazon can license its technology to other retailers, such as its the RFID tags it uses to scan items and eliminate lines at retail stores, he said.

"Speeding things up can help a lot."

Price Action

Amazon shares were down 1.51 percent at $1,951.01 at the close Friday.

Related Links:

Amazon's New Scout Business Sends Wayfair's Stock Lower

3 Ways Amazon Could Transform Health Care

Photo courtesy of Amazon.