ResVax, NanoFlu Prospects Earn Novavax A Double Upgrade
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen 31 percent over the last six months, mirroring waning investor excitement over a coming pivotal trial. Amid the heavy sell-off, one analyst sees a buying opportunity.
The Analyst
JPMorgan analyst Eric Joseph upgraded Novavax from Underweight to Overweight and sees fair valuation between $2 and $2.25.
The Thesis
Novavax’s PREPARE Phase 3 trial is set to release pivotal data on ResVax in the first quarter. JPMorgan expects the immunization for infant RSV to yield positive results driving 50-100-percent-plus upside.
While a failure could drag the stock down 80 percent, Joseph said he considers such an outcome less likely. (See his track record here.)
“Looking beyond the Phase 3 readout, we believe positive PREPARE data would support broader development to additional at-risk populations and their inclusion in the model."
If successful, ResVax would tap into a $650 million to $850 million opportunity in the U.S., by Joseph’s estimates.
The analyst projects a $200-million peak opportunity in NanoFlu, which is set to enter a Phase 2 study in the third quarter and release top-line data in the first. If successful, Novavax could pursue registration in the second half of next year.
Price Action
Novavax shares were up 6.46 percent at $1.56 at the time of publication Friday.
Related Links:
Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe: JPMorgan Downgrades 4 Biotechs In Portfolio Rebalancing
Novavax Shares Rise 30% On Positive Data, But Risks Remain
Latest Ratings for NVAX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Overweight
|Mar 2018
|Seaport Global
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for NVAX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Eric Joseph JPMorganAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.