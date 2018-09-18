Red Hat Shares Have Even Upside-Downside Profile, JPMorgan Says In Downgrade
Despite being long-term positive on Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT), a JPMorgan analyst said Tuesday it's time to move to the sidelines.
The Analyst
Analyst Mark Murphy downgraded Red Hat from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $160 to $150.
The Thesis
Dual headwinds — namely middleware deceleration and a softer renewal pattern that impacted Red Hat's first-quarter results — are likely to linger for a few quarters, Murphy said in the downgrade note. (See his track record here.)
The deduction is based on the findings of JP Morgan's Q2 Red Hat partner survey, which painted a mixed picture, with a couple of metrics improving and others deteriorating.
Murphy said he expects the company's top-line growth will be in the teens for a few quarters, decelerating from the 20-percent-plus growth in the last four quarters.
If the decelerating trend results in a CY19 EV/FCF range of 20-30 times for Red Hat, the analyst expects the shares to trade in the $120-$180 range for now, equating to an even upside/downside profile.
JPMorgan views the company's longer-term positioning favorably, with a better renewals setup and OpenShift reinvigorating growth a few quarters down the line.
"Red Hat was growing at a premium to its peers, but due to a few dynamics such as a lower renewals portfolio in FY19 and headwind against middleware growth, it should no longer enjoy a growth premium," Murphy said.
The Price Action
Red Hat shares have gained about 20 percent year-to-date. The stock was down 0.6 percent at $143.51 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
Mizuho: Red Hat Valuation Leaves Little Room For Upside
A Dividend ETF With A Conservative Approach To Tech
Photo by Bz3rk/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for RHT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Sep 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Jun 2018
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for RHT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: JPMorgan Mark MurphyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.