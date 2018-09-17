Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Life Science Tools And Diagnostics Pair Trade: Goldman Recommends Buying Agilent, Moving to Sidelines On Thermo Fisher
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2018 1:52pm   Comments
Share:
A Life Science Tools And Diagnostics Pair Trade: Goldman Recommends Buying Agilent, Moving to Sidelines On Thermo Fisher
Related A
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
Related TMO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Premarket analyst action - healthcare (Seeking Alpha)

Goldman Sachs has a pair trade in the life sciences tools and diagnostics space ahead of third-quarter earnings season. 

The Analyst

Analyst Patrick Donnelly maintained a Buy rating on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) and increased the price target from $77 to $82.

The analyst added Agilent to Goldman's Americas Conviction List and also named it as a top pick.

At the same time, Donnelly downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from Buy to Neutral and maintained a $250 price target.

The analyst removed the stock from the Americas Conviction List.

The Thesis

Both Agilent and Thermo Fisher have sound fundamentals and are poised for "beat-and-raises" over the next several quarters, Donnelly said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

Donnelly said he prefers Agilent's setup and views Thermo Fisher's growth acceleration and margin expansion as being priced into the stock. 

Agilent: A Premium Growth Story In Tools

Agilent is a premium growth story in tools on the basis of its ability to accelerate organic growth heading into 2019 despite concerns about China trade headwinds, Donnelly said. China accounts for about 20 percent of the company's revenues, he said. 

Agilent has a clean path to growth in the fourth quarter and in 2019 amid support from "continued momentum in CrossLab, Intuvo/Ultivo product cycle ramps, a rebound in China food and environmental orders and the expansion of the Oligo facility," the analyst said. 

Intuvo and Ultivo should be key drivers over the next 12-24 months, with the former expected to make meaningful contributions in 2019, potentially adding about 1 percent to organic growth in 2019 and 2020, Donnelly said. 

"We continue to see valuation for Agilent as undemanding and see upside for multiple expansion as investors turn to the layering of organic growth drivers." 

Thermo Fisher's Setup Becomes More Demanding  

There is limited upside to Goldman's price target for the shares of Thermo Fisher, as the stock's valuation already reflects the prospects for organic growth acceleration, Donnelly said.

"While we remain constructive on the fundamental story for TMO, we prefer to remain on the sidelines, as the setup over the next year gets more demanding driven by more normalized top-line impacts from FEI." 

The Price Action

Agilent shares were trading up 0.41 percent to $69.13 at the time of publication Monday, while Thermo Fisher was slipping 1.68 percent to $237.90. 

Related Links:

Becton Dickinson Positioned For Top-, Bottom-Line Outperformance, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade

Becton Dickinson Has A Strong, Diverse Pipeline, But Is Fairly Valued, Says BMO

Photo courtesy of Thermo Fisher. 

Latest Ratings for A

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
May 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for A
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Patrick DonnellyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + TMO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2018
Agilent Technologies Q3 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on A
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Hammer Time': 3 Reasons Why Credit Suisse Is Bullish On Stanley Black & Decker

Would You Share Your Driving Data To Save Money?