Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen: Vans Will Boost VF Corp's Overall Operating Margins
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2018 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen: Vans Will Boost VF Corp's Overall Operating Margins
Related VFC
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2018
Cowen positive on VF Corp. (Seeking Alpha)

Apparel and footwear company VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) is emerging as a margin expansion story, according to Cowen.

The Analyst

Analyst John Kernan upgraded shares of VF Corp. from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $96 to $106.

The Thesis

VF Corp's 2023 guidance that calls for $5 billion in revenues for its Vans brand — representing a CAGR of 10-12 percent — is an improvement from its previous outlook of 8-10-percent CAGR between 2016-2021, aKernan said in a Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The anticipated growth stems from a 30-35-percent CAGR in the direct-to-consumer digital channel, 13-15-percent CAGR in the apparel and accessories categories and 14-16-percent CAGR in progression footwear, the analyst said.

Vans has a market share of 6 percent and 1 percent, respectively, in footwear and apparel, out of a total addressable market opportunity of $41 billion for footwear and $46 billion for apparel, Kernan said. 

Even with the 23-percent operating margin the company currently envisions for Vans, the analyst said the mix benefit of Vans growth could present VF Corp. with 150-200-basis point expansion over the next five years.

The retailer said the channel mix toward DTC provides incremental margin expansion opportunity, Kernan said. 

With the planned divestment of the denim business, Cowen forecast for the operating margin of the Remainco business to exceed 17 percent, helped by a 200-250-basis point expansion facilitated by the Vans business over the next five years.

"Any expansion in the other outdoor and active businesses margin profile (The North Face, Timberland or Williamson Dickie) would provide additional margin expansion above this analysis," Kernan said. 

Cowen estimates FY19 EPS of $3.63, ahead of the high end of the company's guidance, and FY20 EPS of $4.23, above the consensus estimate of $4.12.

The Price Action

VF Corp. shares were trading down 0.26 percent at $90.96 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Under Armour: The Comeback No One's Talking About

Cowen Turns Bullish On Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Parent Company G-III Apparel

Latest Ratings for VFC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VFC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen John KernanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VFC)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2018
The Week Ahead: Apple's Special Event, Mobile World Congress, US Inflation Data On Deck
Genesco Skates Higher On The Strength Of Journeys, Pivotal Research Says In Upgrade
NPD Group: Vans A Winner In Weak Back-To-School Season
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VFC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Raymond James: Axon Still Underappreciated After 170% Pop

This Day In Market History: OPEC Formed