Pivotal: Snap No Longer A Sell, But Stock Could Still Fall

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2018 9:03am   Comments
Shares of social media company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) briefly fell below $9 per share Wednesday and are now trading at a more balanced risk-reward profile for the longer-term, according to Pivotal Research Group. 

The Analyst

Pivotal's Brian Wieser upgraded Snap from Sell to Hold with an unchanged $9 price target.

The Thesis

When Snap began trading for the first time in early 2017, multiple risks were evident, including "underwhelming" user and usage trends along with a younger audience niche, Wieser said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

At the company level, Snap's management led a "suboptimal corporate structure" with the absence of the necessary skills needed to transition a new product into a successful company, the analyst said. Snap was more akin to a venture-stage entity rather than a mature public company — a reputation that arguably still holds true today, he said. 

Yet the stock has fallen to Pivotal's $9 price target, which was first established in May 2017 and lifted to $10 in January 2018 before being dropped back down to $9 in April, which implies the bearish case for the stock is unjustified. 

Today's trading level "appropriately balances" near-term downside risks with longer-term potential, including the following, Wieser said:

  • $2.8 billion in revenue in 2022.
  • A long-term 30-percent adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • $500 million of combined capex and acquisitions.
  • Cash flow of around 16 percent of revenue.
  • Declining costs of capital as the company matures.

Price Action

Snap shares were trading down 0.11 percent to $9.19 at the time of publication premarket Thursday. 

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Pivotal ResearchUpgradesSellHold
Sep 2018BTIG ResearchDowngradesNeutralSell
Sep 2018WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

Posted-In: advertising Brian Wieser Pivotal Research Group SnapChatAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

