Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Micron: 3 Reasons Why

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2018 11:11am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Micron: 3 Reasons Why
Related MU
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Micron As A Commodity Investment (Seeking Alpha)

Goldman Sachs is dropping its bullish thesis for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) despite an improving DRAM industry with new demand drivers like artificial intelligence.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs' Mark Delaney downgraded Micron Technology from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $68 to $50.

The Thesis

Micron is expected to continue benefiting from DRAM price increases and should beat consensus estimates through the first quarter of 2019, Delaney said in the downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

Yet the analyst named three reasons why investors should no longer be buyers of the stock:

  • Micron's stock is historically correlated to margins, but looking forward through mid-2019, gross margins should decline sequentially, Delaney said. Margin weakness could be attributed to lower memory average selling prices from a challenging DRAM S/D market along with an oversupply of NAND, he said. The DRAM and NAND weakness implies that Micron is likely to report earnings for 2019 that are 31 percent below the Street's current estimate.
  • Memory downturns are highlighted by an acceleration in price declines, which prompts customers to delay their buying activity and wait for even lower prices, Delaney said. This "snowballing effect" typically lasts several quarters and could also result in a downturn that is worse than originally expected, he said. 
  • Depending on how bad of a downturn it experiences, Micron's stock could fall as low as $20 per share under a worst-case scenario, Delaney said. One of the more commonly used metrics that investors follow during downturns is price/tangible book and EV/sales. Assuming a peak-to-trough DRAM ASP decline of up to 50 percent, the analyst's two valuation methodologies yield a price range of $21-$49 and $19-$41, respectively.

Price Action

Micron shares were falling 6.34 percent to $40.84 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Rosenblatt Securities: Micron's Q3 Shows 'Near-Flawless' Execution

Stifel's 5 Takeaways From Micron's Analyst Day

Photo courtesy of Micron Technology. 

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2018UBSUpgradesSellNeutral
Jun 2018BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DRAM Goldman Sachs Mark Delaney NANDAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2018
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
RBC Stays Bullish On Micron, Lowers Estimates To Reflect Tougher Memory Forecast
Solid Employment Report, But Tech Selloff Enters Fourth Day
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Baird Cuts Micron Price Target On Softening Memory Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Ford