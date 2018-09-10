Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Upgrades Akamai: 'Revenue From New Products Has Tripled In Just The Last Year'
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson Upgrades Akamai: 'Revenue From New Products Has Tripled In Just The Last Year'
Related AKAM
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
DA Davidson upgrades Akamai to 25% upside (Seeking Alpha)

D.A. Davidson has increased confidence in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)'s strategic direction after a conversation with the cloud company's management.

The Analyst

D.A. Davidson's Mark Kelleher upgraded Akamai from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $80 to $93.

The Thesis

Enabled by a strong position within the content delivery market, Akamai is strongly executing its transition to a security vendor, Kelleher said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

“Over the last few quarters, Akamai has been experiencing enhanced demand and interest in its security products, which has been contributing to its outperformance. Cloud security now represents a quarter of the company’s business and continues to show significant growth and opportunity,” the analyst said. 

Akamai is also showing strong growth in areas such as its web application firewall, edge security, bot risk management and zero-day capabilities, Kelleher said. New products like mPulse, bot manager and enterprise threat protector have also demonstrated strong traction, he said. 

“Revenue from its new products has tripled in just the last year, with a current run rate of approximately $170 million. Furthermore, Akamai continues to invest significantly in this segment, with a focus on growing its product portfolio,” Kelleher said.

After an extended struggle in the media segment, Akamai has returned to growth after the acquisition of Nominum, the analyst said. Going forward, Kelleher anticipates over-the-top media and gaming will be the company's strongest catalysts.

Akamai has enacted an aggressive stock buyback process, according to D.A. Davidson. 

“In May, Akamai closed a $1.15-billion convertible debt offering and secured a $500-million revolving credit facility. The company plans to use this capital to fund its previously announced capital return initiatives, as well as to opportunistically pursue M&A,” Kelleher said.

“Last quarter, AKAM spent $166 million on share repurchases and it plans to spend its full $750 million share repurchase authorization by the end of the year.”

Price Action

Akamai shares were trading up nearly 3 percent at $76.73 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Credit Suisse Downgrades Akamai, Projects 'Forthcoming Headwinds'

Akamai Follows Activist Shareholder's Advice, Triggering JPMorgan Upgrade

Photo courtesy of Akamai. 

Latest Ratings for AKAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Aug 2018Deutsche BankDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AKAM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: D.A. Davidson Firewall gaming Mark KelleherAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
Credit Suisse Downgrades Akamai, Projects 'Forthcoming Headwinds'
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AKAM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Opinion: Lenders Are Repeating Recession-Era Mistakes

Didn't Pay Your Taxes On Time? Here's How To Avoid Paying Late Fees