Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Reasons Why Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On Post-Bankruptcy Caesars Entertainment

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
6 Reasons Why Deutsche Bank Is Bullish On Post-Bankruptcy Caesars Entertainment
Related CZR
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2018
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Deutsche Bank expects Caesars Entertainment to outperform (Seeking Alpha)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), the casino and resort operator that emerged from bankruptcy in 2017, makes for an attractive investment, according to Deutsche Bank. 

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Carlo Santarelli initiated coverage of Caesars Entertainment with a Buy rating and $14 price target.

The Thesis

No legitimate reason exists to be "too picky" about Caesars Entertainment's stock, Santarelli said in the initiation note. (See his track record here.

While near-term concerning trends on the Las Vegas Strip could provide investors with a better entry point, the longer-term bullish case for the stock can be made for six reasons, the analyst said: 

  • Expectations for high-single digit adjusted EBITDAR growth through 2020.
  • A compelling and visible collection of owned assets that are easy to value.
  • Exposure to regional gaming markets, which are showing momentum and are supported by consolidation activity ,which warrants a higher multiple valuation.
  • Potential to utilize the balance sheet for strategic alternatives and action to support the stock.
  • Better performance compared to Vegas peers. 
  • The company's pipeline of low-risk projects.

Price Action

Caesars Entertainment shares were trading up 1.77 percent at $10.08 at the time of publication Wednesday afternoon. 

Related Links: 

Bank Of America Appreciates Caesars Entertainment's 'Dramatically Restructured' Balance Sheet

Analyst Still Optimistic On Casino Stocks, Upgrades Boyd Gaming

Latest Ratings for CZR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CZR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Carlo Santarelli casino Deutsche Bank gamingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2018
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2018
June Marks 5th Straight Month Of Rising Nevada Gaming Win Data
Bank Of America Appreciates Caesars Entertainment's 'Dramatically Restructured' Balance Sheet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CZR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tech Stocks Fall Amid Twitter, Facebook Senate Testimonies

Malibu Boats Q4 Earnings Preview