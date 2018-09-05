Market Overview

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Anthem, Sees Opportunity In Pharmacy Benefit Manager Shakeup
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2018 9:34am
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Anthem, Sees Opportunity In Pharmacy Benefit Manager Shakeup
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update (Seeking Alpha)

Mergers and regulated pricing reform have shaken the pharmacy benefits management space — and the chaos may play out in Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM)’s favor.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Zack Sopcak upgraded Anthem from Equal-weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $273 to $368.

The Thesis

By Sopcak’s estimates, Anthem should seize underappreciated market share and post accelerated profit growth in a post-rebate environment that champions transparency. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“Rapid evolution of the PBM market and model greatly advantages an integrated managed care (MCO)/PBM solution, in our view, just as Anthem is bringing its PBM in-house,” Sopcak said. Anthem’s withdrawal from the Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX) service is seen to set the stage for incremental scale.

Considering UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH)’s precedent in integrating its PBM, as well as Anthem leadership’s involvement in UnitedHealth’s execution, Sopcak expects Anthem to record $1.1 billion in PBM-driven pretax profit in 2021. With relatively low risk, the transition is seen to yield a fresh and profitable opportunity.

“Tighter integration of pharmacy with medical benefits should both enhance Anthem's margins and opportunities to compete for new business in Medicare and Medicaid,” the analyst said. “In addition, we model heightened capital deployment, which could consist of tuck-in M&A akin to recent deals or share repurchases,as the PBM accelerates free cash generated and access to unregulated capital starting in 2020.”

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to account for Anthem’s PBM in-sourcing, underappreciated PBM growth and accelerated core growth.

Price Action

Anthem shares were trading up 1.3 percent to $267.13 off the open Wednesday. 

Castlight Health Has $10B Potential Market, William Blair Says In Bullish Initiation

Why Bernstein is Skeptical Of Cigna's Move to Buy Express Scripts

Latest Ratings for ANTM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Zack Sopcak Analyst Color Upgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings

Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today