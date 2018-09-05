Market Overview

Pros: Cisco Isn't Getting The Attention It Deserves

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2018 10:48am   Comments
Related CSCO
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Citi, Schlumberger, Sprouts Farmers Market And More
Piper Jaffray Brightens On Finisar, Acacia Communications
My 94 Stock Portfolio August Value, Income Review, Activity Update, And Sector Additions (Seeking Alpha)

Trillion-dollar tech giants Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) continue to dominate headlines and help push the Nasdaq index to all-time highs. But Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is flying under the radar, with a stock that's poised to rally, according to a notable market technician and a money manager.

The Analyst

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Jaffray, and Gradient Investments President Michael Binger talked tech stocks during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

The Thesis

Shares of Cisco have been trading in a tight range between the $40 and $45 level, but the stock finally broke out and closed Tuesday at $47.73. The stock has a path toward the $51 to $52 level, said Piper Jaffray's Johnson, adding that investors may want to consider "buying here today."

Cisco's stock is "cheap" at a PE ratio of close to 16 times forward earnings, said Gradient Investment's Binger. Cisco's stock is trading at a discount valuation to Apple at 17 times forward earnings, and the Nasdaq Composite index, which trades at 22 times forward earnings.

Names like Amazon have already doubled in value over the past year and aren't as attractive as Cisco, Binger said. Buying a mega-cap tech stock today requires that an investor be comfortable with "sky-high valuations," under the assumption someone else will be buying the stock in the future at even higher valuations, he said. 

Price Action

Cisco shares were down 1.5 percent at $47.03 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

What Wall Street Thinks Of Cisco's Q4 Earnings

Investigating Cisco's Quest To Bring India Online

Posted-In: CNBC Craig Johnson Piper Jaffray tech stocks Trading Nation Trillion Dollar ValuationAnalyst Color Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

