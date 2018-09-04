The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning September 3. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

U.S. markets closed in observance of Labor Day.

Tuesday

Economic

U.S. auto sales

API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Conferences

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 4-6

Notable Earnings

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q2 after hours

RH (NYSE: RH) Q2 after hours

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

IPO lockup expirations for: Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), Berry Petroloeum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY), Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS), Liquidia Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD)

Offering lockup expiration for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)

Analyst IPO quiet period expires for: Mesa Air Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MESA), Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL), Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCB), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO), and Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR)’s Jack Dorsey, Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB)’s Sheryl Sandberg, potentially an executive from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to appear before congressional committee to discuss policing political content on their platforms

Conferences

Baird Healthcare Conference 2018 September 5-6

Wells Fargo Securities Health Care Conference 2018 September 5-6

Citi Global Technology Conference 2018 September 5-7

TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco September 5-7

Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference September 5-6

Notable Earnings

Cloudera, Inc (NYSE: CLDR) Q2 after hours

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Q2 after hours

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) PDUFA date for Tecentriq and Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel

Investor Events

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) analyst/investor day

(NYSE: BA) analyst/investor day IPO lockup expirations for: Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL), Endava (NYSE: DAVA), Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Summit Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: WISA)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) Q1 premarket

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q2 after hours

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q3 after hours

Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q2 after hours

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (NYSE: PANW) Q4 after hours

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q2 after hours (will include August monthly sales)

Investor Events

RH investor day

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) analyst/investor day

August monthly sales expected from The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST); Costco due out at 4:15 p.m.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS) and WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) shareholders vote on their proposed merger

Friday

Economic

U.S. unemployment rate and average hourly earnings at 8:30 a.m.

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

FDA/Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) PDUFA date for Mepolizumab

Investor Events

Quality Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: QSII) analyst/investor day