The Week Ahead: Mr. Dorsey Goes To Washington, Employment And Wage Data On Tap
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning September 3. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
U.S. markets closed in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday
Economic
- U.S. auto sales
- API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.
Conferences
- Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 4-6
Notable Earnings
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q2 after hours
- RH (NYSE: RH) Q2 after hours
- Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q2 after hours
Investor Events
- IPO lockup expirations for: Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG), Berry Petroloeum Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY), Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS), Liquidia Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD)
- Offering lockup expiration for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI)
- Analyst IPO quiet period expires for: Mesa Air Group, Inc (NASDAQ: MESA), Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL), Pacific City Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PCB), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO), and Vaccinex, Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR)’s Jack Dorsey, Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB)’s Sheryl Sandberg, potentially an executive from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to appear before congressional committee to discuss policing political content on their platforms
Conferences
- Baird Healthcare Conference 2018 September 5-6
- Wells Fargo Securities Health Care Conference 2018 September 5-6
- Citi Global Technology Conference 2018 September 5-7
- TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco September 5-7
- Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference September 5-6
Notable Earnings
- Cloudera, Inc (NYSE: CLDR) Q2 after hours
- DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Q2 after hours
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Q2 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) PDUFA date for Tecentriq and Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel
Investor Events
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) analyst/investor day
- IPO lockup expirations for: Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL), Endava (NYSE: DAVA), Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), and Summit Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: WISA)
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) Q1 premarket
- Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) Q2 after hours
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q3 after hours
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) Q2 after hours
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc (NYSE: PANW) Q4 after hours
- Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q2 after hours (will include August monthly sales)
Investor Events
- RH investor day
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) analyst/investor day
- August monthly sales expected from The Buckle, Inc (NYSE: BKE), The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB), and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST); Costco due out at 4:15 p.m.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation (NYSE: KS) and WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) shareholders vote on their proposed merger
Friday
Economic
- U.S. unemployment rate and average hourly earnings at 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
FDA/Biotech
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) PDUFA date for Mepolizumab
Investor Events
- Quality Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: QSII) analyst/investor day
