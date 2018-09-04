Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Picks 3 Buys, 1 Sell In Retail: 'We Expect The Better Growth Outlook To Persist'
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2018 11:28am   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Picks 3 Buys, 1 Sell In Retail: 'We Expect The Better Growth Outlook To Persist'
Related JWN
Industry Strength Leads To RH Upgrade
Cramer Sees 'Sweet Vindication' For Walmart Investors, Lazarus-Like Nordstrom Comeback
Goldman Sachs picks off-price, department store favorites (Seeking Alpha)
Related KSS
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Gains
Goldman Sachs picks off-price, department store favorites (Seeking Alpha)

Despite several secular headwinds and the consumer shift to online shopping, brick-and-mortar retailers continue to play a major role in the sector, according to Goldman Sachs. 

The Analyst

Analyst Alexandra Walvis initiated coverage of select retailers and outlined the state of the industry in a Monday note. 

The Thesis

“After many years of lackluster growth, apparel spending has inflected, driven by a reversal of category deflation," Walvis said in the initiation note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

"This nascent growth is also influenced by leaner inventories, strong consumer spending and more demand for 'fashion'; we expect the better growth outlook to persist in the medium term."

Walvis said she anticipates share shifts between brick-and-mortar stores to drive performance and yield stock opportunities. The analyst outlined four retail stock ideas in the Monday note: 

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN): Buy, $73 PT

Nordstrom has invested ahead of the curve and now features a full-price business with strong products, Walvis said, adding that she considers the company well-positioned for growth and returns as investment headwinds dwindle.

Nordstrom shares were up 1.83 percent at $64 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS): Buy, $91 PT 

Walvis remains enthusiastic on the company’s long-term traffic initiatives, as well as near-term share opportunities from competitor bankruptcies. These aspects are aided by an off-mall business model and a loyal customer base, she said. 

Kohl’s shares were up 1.87 percent at $80.59. 

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX): Buy, $126 PT 

TJX is “a long-term secular winner that is well placed to continue to compound revenues and earnings," Walvis said. 

TJX Companies shares were up 1.33 percent at $111.43 Tuesday.

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M): Sell, $33 PT

The strategic initiatives at Macy's are insufficient to offset traffic headwinds, Walvis said. This is due to the company’s portfolio of large, mall-based stores and  material margin headwinds from investments, she said. 

Macy’s shares were down 0.57 percent at $36.34 Tuesday. 

“While we believe department stores overall are likely to remain share donors given higher growth opportunities for value and online formats, we view those that offer compelling value or differentiated fashion/curation and have strong balance sheets, smaller boxes and convenient off-mall locations as best-placed to benefit from [the] closures and bankruptcies of competitors,” Walvis said.

Related Links:

Nordstrom Is A Bright Spot In Retail, UBS Says In Sectorwide Initiation

The Future Of Retail? Stitch Fix, Blue Apron, Birchbox Provide Innovative Alternatives To Traditional Shopping

Latest Ratings for JWN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JWN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexandra Walvis Brick and MortarAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN + KSS)

Industry Strength Leads To RH Upgrade
Cramer Sees 'Sweet Vindication' For Walmart Investors, Lazarus-Like Nordstrom Comeback
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Gains
10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JWN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Offshore Wind Power Stations On The East Coast Would Bring In 25,000 jobs

Stefanovich On Transport M&A: Plenty Of Buyers, Shortage Of Sellers