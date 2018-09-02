Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Schumer Pushes For Federal Sports Betting Legislation
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Schumer Pushes For Federal Sports Betting Legislation
Related MGM
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Trinity Industries And More
Analyst Still Optimistic On Casino Stocks, Upgrades Boyd Gaming
Macau gaming revenue +17% in August (Seeking Alpha)

The reversal of PAPSA, the federal ban on sports betting enacted in 1992, marks a new era in American sports culture. What legal sports betting will ultimately look like is up for debate by lawmakers, and it does not appear it will be made available as quickly as some had hoped.

What Happened

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told ESPN this week that he plans to introduce federal sports betting legislation.

The New York Democrat said the legislation he envisions will not legalize sports betting nationwide, but rather create a federal framework. 

"The stakes are too high — legal sports betting laws must be crafted and executed in a careful and thoughtful way," Schumer said.

"As state legislatures develop new legislation in the weeks and months ahead, I hope they will take these principles under consideration. I also support the efforts in the Congress to debate and develop bipartisan federal legislation that would adhere to these principles. The integrity of sports is too precious to not protect as best we can."

The news comes after Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said he also plans to introduce a federal sports betting bill.

Why It's Important

Height Capital Markets said Schumer's bill would establish a required legislative blueprint for states to follow in the event that state legislatures approve intrastate sports betting.

A mandatory national legislative framework solves none of the state-level political issues and would do nothing to accelerate the pace at which sports betting grows state-by-state, the firm said.

“However, there still does not appear to be anything near a critical mass of federal lawmakers interested in weighing in on this issue via formal legislation. Therefore, while we think it is noteworthy that Schumer, the senior-most Democrat in the Senate, is interested in doing something on sports betting at the federal level, we do not think it will secure a policy victory for him or proponents of his proposal,” according to Height.

What’s Next?

Schumer suggested all sports books use only official league data, a move that MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has already positioned itself for with its partnership with the NBA. In Schumer's view, sports leagues should be involved in what bets are accepted and how they are monitored.

Related Links:

How Peer-To-Peer Betting Could Make Sports Gambling More Lucrative

Will Legal Sports Betting Force The NCAA To Pay Its Athletes?

Posted-In: Chuck Schumer ESPNAnalyst Color News Legal Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGM)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Trinity Industries And More
Analyst Still Optimistic On Casino Stocks, Upgrades Boyd Gaming
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2018
Upcoming Earnings: MGM And Activision Blizzard Report Q2 Results On Thursday
NBA, MGM Resorts Announce Breakthrough Sports Betting Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MGM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Infographic: Assessing Hemp's Potential In The Cannabis Industry

A NAFTA Negotiation Timeline: Week Ends Without US-Canada Deal