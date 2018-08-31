Cowen Stretches Lululemon's Target To $175 Following Strong Q2 Earnings
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) demonstrated strong momentum in Q2, in light of improved product assortment and a new guest acquisition for online and in-store sales.
The Analyst
Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $137 to $175.
The Thesis
Lululemon reported earnings per share of 71 cents compared to estimates of 49 cents, as well as a year-over-year rise in digital sales of 47 percent, which now represents 24.6 percent of sales.
Management raised 2018 earnings per share guidance, implying a slight moderation in same-store sales trends, as well as product margin expansion and occupancy leverage.
Kernan outlined key growth driving pillars from the earnings report:
- Digital momentum is strong, up 65 percent year-over-year. E-mail lists grew 80 percent and checkout improvements have driven the increase in conversion.
- International expansion is prominent, as Asia’s same-store sales increased 50 percent with digital sales. International sales increased over 40 percent and represented 12 percent of sales last quarter.
- Product assortment continues to be a main catalyst, with the Men’s product line gaining traction to represent 22 percent of sales. Women’s pants holds the highest product margin.
- Store traffic has accelerated considerably this year, the note said.
“We have confidence that new product, integrated marketing, and online momentum combined with loyalty, a healthy high-end customer demographic, and athleisure fashion trends will yield traffic, improving conversion, and comps,” Kernan said in a note. “Our survey indicates a high degree of loyalty & conversion levels should increase as we expect new product to incorporate fashionable versatility.”
Price Action
Lululemon shares were up 10 percent at $151.72 in Friday's pre-market session.
Related Links:
Argus Upgrades Lululemon On Multiple Growth Levers
Bernstein Questions The Sustainability Of Lululemon's Momentum
Latest Ratings for LULU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Aug 2018
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Aug 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: AthleisureAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Retail Sales Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.