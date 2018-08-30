Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arlo Technologies More Attractive On Its Own, Guggenheim Says
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2018 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2018
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/29/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Following the pullback of Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), analysts from Guggenheim now recognize a 37-percent upside to its $26 price target. In just two days, analysts have become more confident in the company on its own.

The Analyst

Two days after starting coverage on the stock, Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra upgraded Arlo from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $26.

The Thesis

Arlo has top market share in home security cameras, which inspires growth potential.

“Not only units but also new recurring subscription services that can leverage its >2mil user installed base, cloud connectivity+storage and AIbased services that start applying machine learning/computer vision to its millions of daily video streams,” Cihra said in a note.

Cihra anticipates the company's investment into ambitious user growth and AI subscription services to produce strong revenue drivers, following its spin-out from Netgear.

“As detailed in our initiating report, NTGR continues to own 84.2% of ARLO, with plans to distribute the remaining interest to its stockholders after a 145-day lock-up period for income tax purposes. Our initial NEUTRAL rating on ARLO came from its then-limited-upside to our $26 price target, and calculation that there was more upside from buying ARLO through its parent NTGR,” Cihra said.

However, Cihra is now aware of the upside to owning Arlo on its own, as opposed to the prior valuation earlier this week.

Price Action

Arlo shares were up 2.6 percent at $19.54 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links

Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear

Alarm.com Downgraded On Valuation By Imperial Capital

Latest Ratings for ARLO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018GuggenheimUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Aug 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ARLO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Netgear Robert CihraAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARLO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2018
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Imperial Capital Out Bullish On Arlo Technologies After Spinoff From NetGear
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2018
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ARLO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Will Apple Shares Continue Their Run After Huge August Rally?