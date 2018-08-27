Market Overview

Gabelli Identifies Potential Eagle Bancorp Acquirers, Says Stock Pullback An Overreaction
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 4:26pm   Comments
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN), a bank focused on lending to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial borrowers, earned a bullish review from Gabelli Securities.

The Analyst

Analyst Steve Comery initiated coverage of Eagle Bancorp with a Buy rating and 2019 present market value estimate of $74 per share.

The Thesis

Since 2011, Eagle Bancorp's balance sheet has generated "superior marginal returns," and the company has reported in-line or superior peer credit metrics in terms of net charge-offs and non-performing loans, Comery said in the Monday initiation note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Eagle's core competencies in commercial lending and non-interest deposits gathering have historically protected margins and could serve as a sustainable competitive advantage, the analyst said. 

Comery attributes Eagle's recent stock price weakness to concerns about deposit pricing and loan growth. The pullback is an overreaction when weighed against the company's "proven margin maintenance and loan growth," he said. 

Gabelli highlighted potential acquirers for Eagle Bancorp's business, including F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB), United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) and Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: UBSH).

The Price Action

Eagle Bancorp shares have lost about 6.2 percent year-to-date. The stock was up 0.28 percent at $54.45 at the time of publication Monday. 

Latest Ratings for EGBN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Gabelli & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2018Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2017Sandler O'NeillUpgradesHoldBuy

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hibbett Sports Has Become A 'Show Me Stock,' Canaccord Says In Downgrade