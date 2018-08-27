Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA), a biotech focusing on thrombosis, other hematological disorders and inflammation, received a one-notch upgrade from Credit Suisse.

Analyst Vamil Divan upgraded Portola from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $28 to $34.

At the European Society of Cardiology meeting, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Bayer AG (ADR) (OTC: BAYRY) reported disappointing data for Xarelto, an oral anticoagulant medication tested in an acute medically ill population, Divan said in a Sunday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The negative data from the MARINER study derisks Portola's Bevyxxa by putting out a potentially strong rival in the post-hospital discharge market for the foreseeable future, the analyst said.

Portola may now have to build the market on its own without any assistance from Johnson & Johnson, Divan said. The adoption rate is likely to be slow, he said.

Even after according Bevyxxa a 100-percent share, Credit Suisse trimmed its peak sales estimate for Bevyxxa from $550 million to $400 million, citing slower market penetration.

"We still await better commercial execution from the Portola team but are comfortable moving to a Neutral rating and a $34 target price," Divan said.

Credit Suisse sees further longer-term potential upside if Bevyxxa and Andexxa achieve the level of commercial success the sell-side firm previously believed was possible.

Credit Suisse maintained its 2018 loss per share estimates for Portola and widened its loss estimate for 2019 and 2020.

Portola shares were down 2 percent at $27.60 at the time of publication Monday.

