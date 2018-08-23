Market Overview

Baird Downgrades Duluth Holdings After 40% Gain

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2018 2:37pm   Comments
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Trinity Industries And More
Baird takes profits on Duluth Holdings call (Seeking Alpha)

With the stock up more than 40 percent since February 2017, now is the time for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) investors to move to the sidelines, according to Baird.

The Analyst

Baird's Jonathan Komp downgraded Duluth Holdings from Outperform to Neutral with an unchanged $30 price target.

The Thesis

Shares of Duluth Holdings, a maker of casual wear, workwear and accessories, are up nearly 70 percent in the past three months alone due to a strong retail backdrop and increased confidence in the company's growth strategy and e-commerce platform launch, Komp said in the downgrade note. (See his track record here.)

The strong gains in the stock reflect the favorable outlook, including expectations for 20-percent earnings growth in fiscal 2019, the analyst said. 

Duluth shares are trading near 30 times NTM P/E, which is a premium to its historical average of 26.5 times and a premium to rival apparel maker Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), which has a five-year average multiple of 27 times.

The case for a higher valuation is supported by the following factors, Komp said:

  • The improvement of the e-commerce business while simultaneously avoiding the margin pressures other retailers of multiple brands face.
  • Additional benefits from sales of Duluth-branded merchandise that reduce the need to discount.
  • Long-term targets that add to the attractive growth story.
  • A solid management that's executing well. 

Price Action

Duluth Holdings shares were trading lower by 0.3 percent Thursday afternoon at $28.52. 

Related Links:

For Duluth, Risks May Be Growing Faster Than Earnings

Duluth Is One Of The Best Unit Growth Stories In Specialty Retail

Latest Ratings for DLTH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jun 2018William BlairUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Mar 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

Posted-In: Apparel Baird Jonathan Komp retailAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Goldman Sachs Lifts Sell Rating Off Nielsen Amid M&A Potential

This Day In Market History: Vanguard Launches First Index Investment Trust