The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 20. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Investor Events

Analyst IPO Quiet Period Expirations for: Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST), Berry Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: BRY), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), Tenable Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NYSE: AMD) holding non-deal roadshow August 20-21

Tuesday

Economic

API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

The TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Q2 premarket

Investor Events

Analyst IPO quiet period expires for: Endava (NYSE: DAVA), Summit Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: WISA), Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)

Wednesday

Economics

EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Chinese delegation in D.C. August 22-23 for low-level trade talks amid continuing trade war; BZ NOTE: U.S. is set to apply an additional $16B in tariffs on Chinese imports on the 23rd

Minutes from the July/August Fed Reserve meeting at 2 p.m.

Notable Earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q2 premarket

FDA/Biotech

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) has PDUFA date for Stannsoporfin; BZ NOTE: FDA AdCom meeting May 3 voted 3-21 against approval

IPOs

Megalith Financial Acquisition (MFACU)

Thursday

Economic

U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.

EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting begins, August 23-24, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak on August 24

Notable Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q1 premarket

Investor Events

Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) IPO lockup expires, with 365M shares to become eligible for trade

Friday

Economic

U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.

Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q2 premarket

FDA/Biotech

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has PDUFA date for INVELTYS

Investor Events

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) shareholders vote on their prospective merger