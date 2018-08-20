Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2018 3:08pm   Comments
The Week Ahead: Alibaba, More Retail Earnings Take Center Stage
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning August 20. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday
Investor Events
Analyst IPO Quiet Period Expirations for: Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: AQST), Berry Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: BRY), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), Cango Inc (NYSE: CANG), Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), Tenable Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: FOCS)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NYSE: AMD) holding non-deal roadshow August 20-21

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • The TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Q2 premarket
  • Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Q2 premarket
  • J. Jill, Inc (NYSE: JILL) Q2 premarket
  • Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Q4 premarket
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

  • Analyst IPO quiet period expires for: Endava (NYSE: DAVA), Summit Semiconductor, Inc (NASDAQ: WISA), Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) and Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)

Wednesday

Economics

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Chinese delegation in D.C. August 22-23 for low-level trade talks amid continuing trade war; BZ NOTE: U.S. is set to apply an additional $16B in tariffs on Chinese imports on the 23rd
  • Minutes from the July/August Fed Reserve meeting at 2 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Q2 premarket
  • Lowe’s Companies, Inc (NYSE: LOW) Q2 premarket
  • Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) Q2 premarket
  • L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB) Q2 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) has PDUFA date for Stannsoporfin; BZ NOTE: FDA AdCom meeting May 3 voted 3-21 against approval

IPOs

  • Megalith Financial Acquisition (MFACU)

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
  • Fed’s Jackson Hole meeting begins, August 23-24, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to speak on August 24

Notable Earnings

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Q1 premarket
  • The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) Q2 premarket
  • VMware, Inc (NYSE: VMW) Q2 after hours
  • HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) Q3 after hours
  • The Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) Q2 after hours
  • Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) Q2 after hours

Investor Events

  • Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) IPO lockup expires, with 365M shares to become eligible for trade

Friday
Economic

  • U.S. new durable goods orders 8:30 a.m.
  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) Q2 premarket
  • The Buckle, Inc (BKE) Q2 premarket

FDA/Biotech

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has PDUFA date for INVELTYS
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) has PDUFA date for PRALUENT

Investor Events

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) and Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) shareholders vote on their prospective merger

