Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Stock Continues Fall After JPMorgan Cuts Target To $195

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2018 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Stock Continues Fall After JPMorgan Cuts Target To $195
Related TSLA
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stock Futures Rise As This Dow Stock Sprints Toward Buy Point (Investor's Business Daily)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made his intentions clear he wants to take his company private at $420 per share. JPMorgan analysts cast some doubt on the latest developments, which reinforces a bearish stance on the stock.

The Analyst

JPMorgan analysts led by Ryan Brinkman maintain an Underweight rating on Tesla's stock with a Dec. 2018 price target lowered from $308 to $195.

The Thesis

Musk's Aug. 7 Tweet gave the impression an entity had "firmly decided" to fund a transaction to take Tesla private and the board was at the very least informally supportive of a deal, Brinkman said in a note. However, the CEO's follow-up comments on Aug. 13 implies any deal is in reality "potentially far from being formally proposed."

Given the inconsistency in comments from Tesla, JPMorgan said it's appropriate to take a different approach in valuing the stock and remove a 50 percent weighting that was previously assigned to a going private transaction at $420 per share. The firm's revised $195 price target is based on a pure fundamental basis, which factors in a blend of P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price-to-Sales multiples.

The price target could move up or down based on new developments which impact the likelihood of a transaction occurring or not, the analysts said.

Price Action

Shares of Tesla fell as much as 7 percent in Monday's pre-market session. At time of publication, the stock was down about 2.6 percent at $297.63 per share.

Related Links:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'From A Personal Pain Standpoint, The Worst Is Yet To Come'

These Analysts Love Tesla's Potential, But Balk At Its Valuation

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Aug 2018Goldman SachsSuspendsSellNot Rated
Aug 2018JefferiesMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Elon Musk JPMorgan Ryan Brinkman tweetsAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'From A Personal Pain Standpoint, The Worst Is Yet To Come'
These Analysts Love Tesla's Potential, But Balk At Its Valuation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wyoming Vacation: Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium In Focus As New Week Begins