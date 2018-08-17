Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Posts Standout Quarter, But Raymond James Downgrades On Flipkart Costs
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2018 2:18pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart Posts Standout Quarter, But Raymond James Downgrades On Flipkart Costs
Related WMT
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Headlights On Deere: Mixed Results As Company Cites Higher Costs
Walmart Has Become A Must-Own Stock - Cramer's Mad Money (8/16/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) delivered a solid second quarter earnings and sales beat Thursday, but was still hit with a downgrade by a still-bullish Raymond James. 

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Budd Bugatch downgraded Walmart from a Strong Buy to Outperform and raised the price target from $100 to $107.

The Thesis

Walmart posted its best quarterly performance since the Great Recession 40-percent e-commerce sales growth, but Bugatch still slapped Walmart with a downgrade. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The analyst said he supports the retailer's long-term strategy of continued investment in growth geographies and opportunities in the new world of retail like Flipkart, but said he cannot ignore that the acquisition of the Indian e-commerce company will weigh on consolidated operating earnings.

Once the deal closes, it will slice 4 to 5 cents per share per month from Walmart's adjusted earnings, Bugatch said. Raymond James' adjusted 2019 estimate for Walmart sits at $4.78, but that figure would be $5 sans the Flipkart acquisition, he said. 

“The total drag for [2019 and 2020] operating earnings will depend on when the investment closes and the level of incremental investments needed to continue [to] grow the business going forward." 

Price Action

Walmart shares were down 0.56 percent at $98.10 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Mark Cuban Talks Musk, Netflix, Amazon And More

Earnings Preview: Retail Giant Walmart To Report Q2 Results On Thursday

Photo courtesy of Walmart. 

 

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018ArgusMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018UBSMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Budd Bugatch Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Headlights On Deere: Mixed Results As Company Cites Higher Costs
E-Commerce Growth Helps Fuel A Strong Quarter For Walmart
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2018
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; SpartanNash Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WMT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Podcast: 6 Charts Explain Why The Correction Has Started