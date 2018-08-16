Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs: Newly Public Avalara Shares Hold 30% Upside Potential
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2018 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs: Newly Public Avalara Shares Hold 30% Upside Potential
Related
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2018
Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (08/16/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Tax software maker Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) made an initial public offering of 7.5 million shares at $24 each, with the shares priced on June 15.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst Jesse Hulsing upgraded Avalara from Neutral to Buy and maintained a 12-month price target of $45, suggesting 30-percent upside. 

The Thesis

Avalara shares have underperformed Goldman's coverage significantly after the IPO, Hulsing said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The weakness in the stock has created an opportunity to own what the analyst said is  "the category winner in Avalara is compelling due to its strong secular tailwind from e-commerce growth, a lack of clear competitive threats and a potential regulatory catalyst following the recent South Dakota vs. Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Supreme Court ruling, Hulsing said. 

These factors could help the company — a SaaS provider of software to automate the calculation, collection and remittance of transaction taxes — to sustain 20-percent-plus growth through 2020, according to Goldman Sachs.

"We view this growth profile as durable due to AVLR's large TAM (we estimate $10 billion) and lack of a clear competitive threat," Hulsing said. 

The analyst forecast long-term margins trending at over 20 percent due to high gross retention. Hulsing said he expects Avalara to be free cash flow positive in 2019.

The Price Action

Avalara shares were rallying 12.89 percent to $39.14 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Should Investors Buy The Dip In Dropbox? 4 Analysts Weigh In

BofA: Atlassian's 'Best-Of-Breed Business Model' Overshadowed By Fair Valuation

Latest Ratings for AVLR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2018JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AVLR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Jesse HulsingAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W + AVLR)

31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2018
61 Biggest Movers From Friday
60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AVLR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Is The Buffett Indicator?