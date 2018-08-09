Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Downgrades Old Fox, Waits For New Fox And 'Potentially Compelling Investment Opportunity'
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2018 11:50am   Comments
Share:
RBC Downgrades Old Fox, Waits For New Fox And 'Potentially Compelling Investment Opportunity'
Related FOXA
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2018
Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 Earnings Preview
U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight (Seeking Alpha)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) beat bottom- and top-line estimates in its Wednesday earnings report, but with the Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) deal on its way to closing and no other value-boosting bids in sight, Fox is has struck its near-term peak, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Rating

Analyst Steven Cahall downgraded Fox from Outperform to Sector Perform and raised the price target from $45 to $49.

The Thesis

Fox reported strong earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization driven by film and cable growth. The latter category offset weakness in TV with growth in domestic affiliate revenue driven by pricing and subscriber gains.

Fox hasn’t issued guidance yet for its slimmer, post-merger assets, and while RBC anticipates upside to the “New Fox,” it sees limited upside in the current configuration, Cahall said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“FOXA is trading near the implied M&A price, and we don't see further bids emerging,” the analyst said “New FOXA looks undervalued, but the opportunity doesn't create enough upside in total FOXA to keep us involved.”

Based on the Disney transaction, RBC estimates “New Fox” will yield “attractive” 14-percent free cash flow, but not for some time.

“We expect to continue focusing on new FOXA as a potentially compelling investment opportunity, with more information forthcoming this fall,” Cahall said. 

Price Action

Fox shares were trading up 0.62 percent to $45.74 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Comcast Ends Pursuit Of Fox Assets, Will Focus On Sky

Survey: More Than One-Third Of Millennials Prefer To Watch Netflix On TV Over Cable

Latest Ratings for FOXA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Aug 2018BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy
Jul 2018UBSDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FOXA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Leo Kulp RBC Capital Steven CahallAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FOXA)

Two Major Mergers Fall Through, A Reminder That Deals Don't Always Work Out
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2018
Wearable Tech ETF Shifts Strategy To Virtual Reality
Disney's Quarter Is A Direct-To-Consumer Story, Says RBC Analyst
Twenty-First Century Fox Q4 Earnings Preview
Bank Of America's 6 Takeaways From Disney's Q3
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FOXA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Barclays Names 4 Reasons To Be Cautious On Zynga