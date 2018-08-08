Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are rallying after the parent company of Tinder posted a second-quarter earnings and sales beat Tuesday.

The Analyst

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Match with a $50 price target.

The Thesis

Even with Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s proposed new dating feature still on investor's minds, Thill predicts the long-term impact on Match will be limited.

With a top margin profile and consistent double-digit revenue growth, the analyst views Match as one of the most compelling mid-cap internet stocks.

Jefferies' 5 Takeaways

Tinder keeps growing. Revenue was up 136 percent year-over-year and subscriptions grew 81 percent. Tinder subscribers now account for nearly half of Match’s total paid subscribers at 3.8 million.

Price Action:

Match Group shares were up 16.87 percent at $45.45 at the time of publication Wednesday.

