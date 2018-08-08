Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Imperial Capital: Energen Is 'Doing All The Right Things,' And Its Valuation Shows It

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2018 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Imperial Capital: Energen Is 'Doing All The Right Things,' And Its Valuation Shows It
Related EGN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Energen Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN), an oil exploration and production company that focuses on the Permian Basin, reported Tuesday morning with second-quarter results that came in better than expected, but prompted Imperial Capital to downgrade the stock.

The Analyst

Imperial Capital's Irene Haas downgraded Energen from Outperform to In-Line with an unchanged $74 price target.

The Thesis

Energen reported a strong Q2 highlighted not only by an EPS and EBITDA beat, but oil, gas and NGL volumes that were 7-, 2- and 13-percent better than expected, Haas said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The company lifted its production guidance midpoint by around 5 percent for the full year 2018, as management expects multiple wells to come online in the third quarter, the analyst said. 

Energen deserves credit for properly managing its assets in the Permian, where 60 percent of its production mix is oil, Haas said. This positions the company very well to achieve a 28-percent compounded annual production growth rate, and management is backed by a strong balance sheet at around 1 times net debt to EBITDA, according to Imperial. Yet the stock also appears to be fairly valued, with the share price accurately reflecting that Energen is "doing all the right things," Haas said. 

Imperial Capital's $74 price target is derived from the addition of proven reserves of $35 per share, probable reserves of $36 per share, possible reserves of $13 per share and net 2018 projected debt of $10 per share.

Price Action

Energen shares were trading down 2.22 percent to $72.20 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

Earnings Outlook For Energen

Energen Vs. Range Resources: A Commodity Pair Trade From Morgan Stanley

Latest Ratings for EGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Imperial CapitalDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Jul 2018Williams CapitalDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for EGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: energy imperial capital Irene Haas OilAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EGN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018
Earnings Outlook For Energen
Insider Buys Of The Week: Energen, Seagate, International Flavors And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Q2 Earnings Preview For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals