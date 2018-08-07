Hi-Crush Partners Downgraded On Valuation, But Simmons & Co. Says Call Could Be Proven Wrong
With shares trading more than 20 percent higher since a distribution increase announcement in July, Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) was downgraded by Simmons & Co. on valuation concerns.
The Analyst
Simmons & Co.'s John Watson downgraded Hi-Crush Partners from Overweight to Neutral with an unchanged $14 price target. Simmons is the energy specialty division of Piper Jaffray.
The Thesis
Hi-Crush Partners, a provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American energy industry, benefited throughout the energy downturn from multiple impressive strategic decisions, Watson said:
- Equity issuance with "impeccable timing."
- The acquisition of an in-basin mine before its competitors.
- Bringing mines online at an opportune time.
- A focus on logistics.
While the company deserves credit, a downgrade from a bullish stance is warranted after a 22-percent gain in the stock since the distribution hike, the analyst said. (See Watson's track record here.)
A downgrade could prove to be the wrong call if NWS sand demand doesn't fall as is expected in 2019 and 2020, Watson said.
The analyst is modeling for a decline in the company's last-mile solutions profit into 2020, but Hi-Crush may be able to restructure contracts to eventually normalize profits to a degree, he said.
If both of these favorable scenarios play out, the upside case for Hi-Crush Partners' stock would be materially higher, but for the time being the stock's strong run over the past few weeks can't be ignored, Watson said.
Price Action
Hi-Crush shares were trading down 2.1 percent at $12.82 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Public domain photo by the U.S. Geogolical Survey via Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for HCLP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|PiperJaffray
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Aug 2018
|Stephens & Co.
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Aug 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
