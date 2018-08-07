Argus Downgrades CBS On Moonves Risks
CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) has successfully stood out as a success story in an era of cord-cutting, but allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO Les Moonves and a legal battle with the Redstone family makes it difficult to hold a bullish stance, according to Argus.
The Analyst
Argus' Joseph Bonner downgraded CBS from Buy to Hold with no assigned price target.
The Thesis
CBS remained a dominant player in TV over the years as the company shifted away from the secularly declining and volatile advertising revenue stream toward new revenue sources like retransmission, content licensing, direct-to-consumer streaming and the international market, Bonner said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The company now faces two notable risks moving forward, the analyst said:
- The allegations against Moonves are serious — although not yet proven — that, if accurate, they would result in his termination, Bonner said. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish would likely replace Moonves, he said.
- Moonves' potential dismissal could mark an end to CBS' board fight with the Redstone family, which also owns a controlling interest in Viacom, Bonner said. In the event the battle is called off, a merger between CBS and Viacom is a clear negative for CBS' minority shareholders, he said.
Price Action
CBS shares were up 1.1 percent at $53.43 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
Howard Stern Piles Onto Les Moonves With Sketch Of Poor Character
'Convergence' Is Key: Credit Suisse Weighs In On The Telecom And Media Sector
CBS CEO Les Moonves with his wife Julie Chen. Photo by David Shankbone/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for CBS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Argus
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Jul 2018
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jul 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CBS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Argus Joseph Bonner Les MoonvesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.