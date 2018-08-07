Market Overview

Argus Downgrades CBS On Moonves Risks

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2018 12:14pm   Comments
CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) has successfully stood out as a success story in an era of cord-cutting, but allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO Les Moonves and a legal battle with the Redstone family makes it difficult to hold a bullish stance, according to Argus. 

Argus' Joseph Bonner downgraded CBS from Buy to Hold with no assigned price target.

CBS remained a dominant player in TV over the years as the company shifted away from the secularly declining and volatile advertising revenue stream toward new revenue sources like retransmission, content licensing, direct-to-consumer streaming and the international market, Bonner said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The company now faces two notable risks moving forward, the analyst said:

  • The allegations against Moonves are serious — although not yet proven — that, if accurate, they would result in his termination, Bonner said. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish would likely replace Moonves, he said. 
  • Moonves' potential dismissal could mark an end to CBS' board fight with the Redstone family, which also owns a controlling interest in Viacom, Bonner said. In the event the battle is called off, a merger between CBS and Viacom is a clear negative for CBS' minority shareholders, he said. 

CBS shares were up 1.1 percent at $53.43 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

CBS CEO Les Moonves with his wife Julie Chen. Photo by David Shankbone/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for CBS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2018Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jul 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

Posted-In: Argus Joseph Bonner Les MoonvesAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

