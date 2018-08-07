CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) has successfully stood out as a success story in an era of cord-cutting, but allegations of sexual misconduct against CEO Les Moonves and a legal battle with the Redstone family makes it difficult to hold a bullish stance, according to Argus.

The Analyst

The Thesis

CBS remained a dominant player in TV over the years as the company shifted away from the secularly declining and volatile advertising revenue stream toward new revenue sources like retransmission, content licensing, direct-to-consumer streaming and the international market, Bonner said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The company now faces two notable risks moving forward, the analyst said:

The allegations against Moonves are serious — although not yet proven — that, if accurate, they would result in his termination, Bonner said. Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish would likely replace Moonves, he said.

(NASDAQ: VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish would likely replace Moonves, he said. Moonves' potential dismissal could mark an end to CBS' board fight with the Redstone family, which also owns a controlling interest in Viacom, Bonner said. In the event the battle is called off, a merger between CBS and Viacom is a clear negative for CBS' minority shareholders, he said.

Price Action

CBS shares were up 1.1 percent at $53.43 at the time of publication Tuesday.

