Michigan-based wood manufacturer and distributor Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NYSE: UFPI) is showing strong macroeconomic indicators, according to Seaport Global.

Seaport Global analyst Reuben Garner initiated coverage of Universal Forest Products with a Buy rating and $47 price target.

Seaport's valuation for the lumber company is staked on three themes, Garner said in a Friday note:

The company appeals to the entire U.S. economy, not just housing, consumer or industrial sectors. This broadness creates opportunities within the whole economy, rather than conventional investor viewpoints. Universal has not lost money since its launch over 60 years ago, Garner said.

Despite volatility in lumber prices in recent years, Garner said he considers the company’s strategy of growing value with higher margins successful. “This should result in a higher multiple over time, yet the multiple is pretty consistent with last cycle when the company's fundamentals were inferior," he said.

The setup for lumber prices now resembles the second half of 2015, a time when Universal's stock rallied by 30 percent in two months.

The demand for lumber products relies heavily on U.S. economic activity, the analyst said, adding that housing affordability, consumer confidence and demographic patterns will likely drive the company's growth.

Universal Forest Products' stock was up 0.49 percent at $36.58 at the close Friday.

