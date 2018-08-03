Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: Costa-Hawkins Concerns Are 'Overblown,' Market Conditions Will Carry Essex Property Trust
Ezra Schwarzbaum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2018 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel: Costa-Hawkins Concerns Are 'Overblown,' Market Conditions Will Carry Essex Property Trust
Related ESS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 6, 2017
Essex Property Trust beats by $0.04 (Seeking Alpha)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) reported a strong second-quarter earnings beat Wednesday. Earnings per share came in at $1.52 versus the $1.13 analysts were expecting.

The Analyst

Stifel analyst John Guinee upgraded Exxes from Hold to Buy and raised his price target from $235 to $260.

The Thesis

“We view Essex Property Trust as the primary way for investors to gain exposure to a West Coast-only portfolio of multifamily assets in a publicly-traded REIT format,” said Guinee in a note.

Essex wholly owns approximately 50,000 apartments and another 10,000 in joint ventures located primarily in California. The company also owns two office buildings.

Guinee’s bullishness is grounded in Essex’s sound fundamentals, but driven by the housing market’s overall conditions.

Supply is Essex’s markets has not been keeping pace with demand — much like other parts of the country — and has driven prices upward.

Recently, there has been debate over whether California’s Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act should be repealed. The law prohibits cities from establishing rent control over certain kinds of residential units and blocks cities from enacting “vacancy control,” which would prevent landlords from raising the price on vacant units to match the market.

The act will be on Californians’ ballots in November. If voters choose to repeal, it would open the door for cities to enact vacancy control, hurting Essex’s growth prospects.

“Although not experts, our gut tells us that Costa-Hawkins concerns are overblown,” said Guinee.

Price Action

Essex Property Trust was trading 3 percent higher Friday at $241.44.

Related Links:

4 Reasons For BTIG's Bearish Turn On Empire State Realty Trust

Retail Resurgence: Right For REIT ETFs?

Latest Ratings for ESS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Jul 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ESS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News REIT Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESS)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ESS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Piper Jaffray Reverses Upgrade Of Floor & Decor