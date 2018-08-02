Market Overview

Hanesbrands No Longer A Buy At Barclays

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2018 12:59pm   Comments
Apparel maker Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) reported its second-quarter results Wednesday, which prompted Barclays to downgrade the stock from a bullish stance.

The Analyst

Barclays' Chethan Mallela downgraded Hanesbrands from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target lowered from $22 to $19.

The Thesis

Exiting Hanesbrands' report, a near-term improvement in sentiment is "less likely" for multiple reasons, Mallela said in a note.

The company's Champion brand in January 2020 will terminate a longtime deal with retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and this could prove to be a "lasting concern" into fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 through a potential wind-down ahead of the termination date.

Over the near-term, Mallela said Hanesbrands needs to show a significant organic sales and margin inflection to achieve its full year 2018 outlook. The problem for Hanesbrand is the company's second-quarter report was merely in-line with expectations versus expectations for a beat which creates a "near-term overhang."

Hanesbrands' stock valuation remains "undemanding" even after the initial 19-percent sell-off, the analyst said. The stock was trading at 9.7 times Barclays' 2019 earnings per share estimate, which represents a 34 percent discount versus its peers but a lack of positive catalysts should prevent investors from buying the dip. On the other hand, the steep valuation discount versus its peers also implies a limited potential downside from current levels.

Price Action

Shares of Hanesbrands were trading higher by 1.7 percent Thursday at $18.27.

Latest Ratings for HBI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HBI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Barclays Champion Chethan Mallella retailersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

