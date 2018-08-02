Fitbit's 'Test' Will Come In The Second Half, Says Bearish BofA
Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported a second-quarter earnings beat Wednesday afternoon, but the "real test" for the maker of fitness trackers and watchers is still ahead, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Analyst
Analyst Ryan Goodman maintained an Underperform on Fitbit with a price target lifted from $4.80 to $5.25.
The Thesis
Fitbit's newest Versa smartwatch is proving to be a "big win" for the company, as it shipped more than 1 million devices and sold out during the recent quarter, Goodman said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Despite recent momentum in the quarter, Fitbit only reiterated its 2018 revenue guidance of $1.5 billion, which will create some debate among investors ahead of the holiday shopping season, the analyst said.
Fitbit faces a big test ahead with two potential outcomes, Goodman said: Fitbit's momentum and reinvigorated brand strength creates a "halo effect" that supports a new product launch in the fall. On the other hand, the company is ramping production of its devices, but stabilization in the fitness tracking market "remains to be proven," and the ability to expand its smartwatch portfolio without cannibalization is uncertain, he said.
BofA's revised $5.25 price target is based on a 0.4 multiple on 2019 estimated EV/S, which is a discount to the device manufacturer peer group of two times, the analyst said. The valuation discount is justified given Fitbit's continuing revenue and profitability decline, he said.
Price Action
Fitbit shares were trading down 5.82 percent to $5.58 at the time of publication Thursday.
Related Links:
How The Tariff Threats Could Impact Smartwatches
'A New Revolution Of Medicine': Senseonics Brings Automation To Diabetes Care
Photo courtesy of Fitbit.
Latest Ratings for FIT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Underperform
|Aug 2018
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Aug 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for FIT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch fitnessAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.