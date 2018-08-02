KeyBanc: What Bulls, Bears Like In Tesla's Q2
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk deserves credit for restoring some faith and credibility in the company, but not enough for a bearish turn on the stock, KeyBanc Capital Markets said after the automaker's second-quarter print.
The Analyst
KeyBanc's Brad Erickson maintains a Sector Weight rating on Tesla with no assigned price target.
The Thesis
Tesla's bulls have six key points to cheer, Erickson said in a research report. (See the analyst's track record here.)
They are:
- Tesla's reiteration of being net income positive as of the third quarter.
- Model 3 production continues to ramp meaningfully.
- Tesla should hit its gross margin target earlier than expected — by the second quarter of 2019 the latest.
- Model 3 orders hit an inflection point a few weeks ago.
- Chinese production should come online in three years and be financed by Chinese banks.
- Musk apologized multiple times for last quarter's conference call blunders.
Bears are likely to emphasize the following, the analyst said:
- The company's cash burn of $740 million in the quarter brings its total cash burn for the first half of 2018 to $1.79 billion.
- If Model 3 average selling prices move lower from cheaper versions, the company may have trouble hitting its gross margin guidance.
- Musk's 2020 guidance of selling 1 million cars may be overly optimistic and needs to be reflected in valuation models.
Overall, the near-term setup for Tesla skews positive given supply constraints, optimism from China and a potential Model Y announcement in 2019, Erickson said. On the other hand, the long-term setup remains less positive as Tesla's assumed innovative superiority is "well priced-in" at current levels and margins, growth and multiples will normalize over time, he said.
Price Action
Tesla shares were trading up 9.69 percent at $329.99 premarket Thursday.
Photo by Brett Hershman.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Needham
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Underperform
|Jun 2018
|Vertical Group
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
Posted-In: Brad Erickson Elon MuskAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
