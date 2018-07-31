Argus is downgrading Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) due to falling revenue and what the sell-side firm sees as an inability to drive growth.

Argus analyst Deborah Ciervo downgraded Tupperware from Hold to Sell.

Following the release of second-quarter results and reduced full-year guidance, Tupperware shares fell 12 percent, contributing to the 39-percent decline of shares over the past 12 months, Ciervo said in the downgrade note.

Despite Tupperware's efforts to strengthen its online presence, it is expected to face pressure from continued weak demand and slow revenue growth in the near term, the analyst said.

Last week, Tupperware reported sales that were down 7 percent, in addition to finishing below consensus and management guidance.

The home goods manufacturer expects EPS of 80-85 cents in the third quarter and a 3-5-percent sales decline, Ciervo said.

For 2018 as a whole, Tupperware now expects adjusted EPS of $4.25-$4.35, down from a prior projection of $4.52-$4.67, excluding the impact of stock buybacks.

Tupperware also said it expected sales to be down 3-4 percent in local currency against a prior estimate of sales being flat to down 2 percent, the analyst said. The company expects a 2018 effective tax rate of 32.1 percent.

Tupperware shares were down 0.13 percent at $36.92 at time of publication Tuesday.

