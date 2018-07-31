Tupperware's Earnings Are In Decline, Argus Says In Downgrade
Argus is downgrading Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP) due to falling revenue and what the sell-side firm sees as an inability to drive growth.
The Analyst
Argus analyst Deborah Ciervo downgraded Tupperware from Hold to Sell.
The Thesis
Following the release of second-quarter results and reduced full-year guidance, Tupperware shares fell 12 percent, contributing to the 39-percent decline of shares over the past 12 months, Ciervo said in the downgrade note.
Despite Tupperware's efforts to strengthen its online presence, it is expected to face pressure from continued weak demand and slow revenue growth in the near term, the analyst said.
Last week, Tupperware reported sales that were down 7 percent, in addition to finishing below consensus and management guidance.
The home goods manufacturer expects EPS of 80-85 cents in the third quarter and a 3-5-percent sales decline, Ciervo said.
For 2018 as a whole, Tupperware now expects adjusted EPS of $4.25-$4.35, down from a prior projection of $4.52-$4.67, excluding the impact of stock buybacks.
Tupperware also said it expected sales to be down 3-4 percent in local currency against a prior estimate of sales being flat to down 2 percent, the analyst said. The company expects a 2018 effective tax rate of 32.1 percent.
Price Action
Tupperware shares were down 0.13 percent at $36.92 at time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
Colgate-Palmolive's Weak Sales Growth 'Will Become The Norm,' Macquarie Says In Downgrade
Photo by Fiertel91/Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for TUP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Argus
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
|Apr 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for TUP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Argus Deborah CiervoAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.