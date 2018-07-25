Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pivotal Downgrades Spotify, Says YouTube, Facebook Pose Threat
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2018 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Pivotal Downgrades Spotify, Says YouTube, Facebook Pose Threat
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2018
Spotify -1.5% as Pivotal issues first downgrade (Seeking Alpha)

Newly public streaming music platform Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) could be too optimistic in its monthly active user forecast, Pivotal Research Group said in a Wednesday downgrade. 

The Analysts

Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak downgraded Spotify from Buy to Hold and maintained a $200 price target. 

The Thesis

Pivotal lowered its second-quarter projection for Spotify Premium monthly active growth from 6 million to 5.5 million for a total of 80.5 million, far lower than Spotify’s 92-96 million MAU guidance for 2018. 

"While we are generally comfortable with our new ’18 forecasts and the fact that overall music streaming still is in its relative early innings, there are underappreciated risks that may not be reflected in the current valuation,” Wlodarczak said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Based on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) search trends, consumer interest in Spotify has been slowing, and the streaming platform's projections may be overly optimistic, the analyst said. 

Spotify will likely raise its marketing spending in the second half of the year to combat negative trends, Wlodarczsak said. 

The launch of Google YouTube Music could prove detrimental to Spotify, according to Pivotal. If the project integrates with Android and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), smartphone users may find more incentives to use Mountain View's streaming service, the analyst said. 

Facebook also plans to further develop music licensing on its platform. 

"SPOT continues to compete against the largest internet companies in the world that are not necessarily focused on ever generating a profit on their music business (and are under no pressure to do so),” Wlodarczak said.  

Price Action

Spotify shares were down 0.69 percent at $186.57 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

Spotify Could See Trouble In Label Renegotiations, Engagement Efforts

Spotify Is The Streaming Music Leader, Barclays Says In Bullish Initiation

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Pivotal ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2018BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2018BuckinghamMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research GroupAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

Upcoming Earnings: Social Media In The Spotlight With Reports From Facebook And Twitter Ahead
Concerns About Trade Picture Overshadowing Earnings As GM, Boeing Report
Using An Old ETF For A New Investment Theme
Earnings Preview: Boeing, GM And Ford To Report Q2 Earnings This Week
Alphabet Analysts Emphasize Bullish Stances, Raise Price Targets After Q2 Beat
How The Tariff Threats Could Impact Smartwatches
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.