BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ), a membership-only warehouse club chain located on the East Coast of the U.S., boasts a solid growth outlook that's mostly priced in to the stock at current levels, according to Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman initiated coverage of BJs' stock with an Equal-weight rating and $28 price target.

The case for being a buyer or seller on BJ's stock at current levels is difficult to make at current levels for multiple reasons, Gutman said in a note. Expectations for the company to generate a 5 to 7 percent EBITDA growth is reasonable and would mark outperformance versus its peers. At the same time, expectations of a long-term 2 percent comp growth rate is less certain given its historic average of negative 1 percent.

On the positive front, the analyst said BJs' management implemented multiple internal efforts around product acquisition costs and a focus on private label products, which could result in a fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $1.61 versus the Street's current estimate of $1.35 per share. Rising competition in the grocery space could result in a moderation in same-store sales growth in the coming year.

BJs stock is trading at 10 times EBITDA, which is roughly in the middle of the valuation range of low-end public grocers at around 6.5 times EBITDA and the high-end grocers at around 15 times EBITDA, Gutman said.

Shares of BJs were trading marginally higher at $25.91 early Monday morning.

