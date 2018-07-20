Market Overview

Baird Downgrades Express Scripts On Industry Instability
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 20, 2018 1:23pm   Comments
Regulatory uncertainty is rising too high for Baird Equity Research to remain bullish on Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX).

The Rating

Analyst Eric Coldwell downgraded Express Scripts to Neutral with an $81 price target.

The Thesis

Previously, Express Scripts’ improving new business trends, its consistency in core profit and loss statements and a better sentiment for pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) made for an attractive near-term risk-reward profile.

Now, however, Coldwell considers upside dependent on a successful sale to CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI). The deal is seen to have favorable odds, but the risk of downside has “significantly increased.”

“PBMs have been under heavy political attack in recent weeks and the stand-alone trajectory is almost impossible to model right now,” Coldwell wrote in a note.

The risk is primarily in recent advancement of plans for rebate-model reform.

“[It] could be material to ESRX profit model and makes long-term stand-alone modeling almost impossible right now,” Coldwell wrote.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares were trading up marginally around $77.

Latest Ratings for ESRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
May 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Mar 2018BernsteinUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform

Posted-In: Baird Equity Research Eric ColdwellAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

