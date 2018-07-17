Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Waters Has Limited Upside Potential To Growth Expectations; Janney Steps to The Sidelines
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Related WAT
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2018

There are better alternatives to Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) in the life sciences tools sector from the perspective of acceleration in organic growth, according to an analyst at Janney.

The Analyst

Paul Knight downgraded Waters Corp from Buy to Neutral and lowered his fair value estimate from $230 to $211.

The Thesis

Growth and earnings at Waters Corp are likely to be in line for Q2, but there's limited scope for upside to the 5-6 percent organic growth estimate for FY2019 or more, Knight said in a Tuesday note.

The analyst noted the company is focused on slower-growth pharmaceutical QC, while it's subject to competitive pressure in biological research from companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) and Sciex. The salesforce reorganization the company is implementing will take time to gain traction, the analyst added.

That said, Knight sees revenue visibility from high China growth and earnings visibility from a 3-year share repurchase authorization.

Instead, Janney prefers LONZA Grp AG/ADR (OTC: LZAGY), which it recently initiated at a Buy. Knight views the company as positioned for accelerating growth.

Janney also expects a more modest acceleration at Thermo Fisher, with its $2-3 billion of bioproduction exposure.

Price Action

Shares of Waters Corp are nearly flat for the year-to-date period.

Related Links:

Buy Thermo Fisher On Amazon Fear-Inspired Dip

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Results, IPOs And More

Latest Ratings for WAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Janney CapitalDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Janney Paul KnightAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + LZAGY)

Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.