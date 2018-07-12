Market Overview

BofA Downgrades Black Hills Corp. On Lack Of Projected Catalysts

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 4:46pm   Comments
Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) bottomed in February and has gained around 25 percent since then, but Bank Of America Merrill Lynch sees no catalysts that could push the stock higher. 

The Analyst

Julien Dumoulin Smith of Bank Of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Black Hills Corp from Neutral to Underperform and increased the price objective from $59 to $60.

The Thesis

Black Hills stock is trading at four-year high premiums without any clear justification and no major positive catalysts ahead, Dumoulin Smith said in a Thursday downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The stock's recent rally was partly driven by a lag in recognition of smid-cap improvement and execution in upside capital expenditure items, the analyst said. Black Hills shares should not be assigned a merger-and-acquisition premium due to extensive regulatory obstacles, he said. 

BofA's price objective for to stock was lifted to reflect improvements in regulated gas and electric utility multiples, but the new price objective implies a negative total return, Dumoulin Smith said. 

The company has started on a process to collapse its gas local distribution companies, which could lead to a great deal of regulatory uncertainty, the analyst said.

While the process could provide more clarity for investors in the long run, the analyst said he's concerned about the short-term risk of a loss of advantageous earnings mechanisms and structures.

The Price Action

Black Hills stock was down 1.51 percent at $61.40 at the close Thursday. 

Latest Ratings for BKH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
May 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Apr 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral

